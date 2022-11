2 Very Safe Stocks to Invest in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been a tough one for investors. Most stocks are down sharply due to concerns that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause an economic downturn. This performance can make investors wonder whether there are any safe investments. While stocks aren't risk-free, some are much safer than others. Two stocks that offer an abundance of safety features are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).Brookfield Infrastructure owns a globally diversified portfolio of infrastructure businesses across the utility, midstream, transportation, and data sectors. That diversification helps reduce risk. Meanwhile, the types of businesses it owns also help lower risk. Brookfield's operations generate very stable cash flow, with 90% coming from long-term contracts or government-regulated rate structures. In addition, 70% of those structures feature inflation indexation (enabling Brookfield to raise rates as inflation rises), and 70% have no volume risk (i.e., Brookfield gets paid even if the customer doesn't use the contracted capacity). These factors help insulate its cash flow from economic downturns. Continue reading