|
03.11.2023 10:12:00
2 Video Game Stocks to Buy in the Wake of Activision Blizzard's Monster $68 Billion Buyout
Microsoft's recent acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for $68 billion shows that top video game producers are highly prized assets. Leading game companies attract large audiences with their best-selling titles, and these players tend to stick around for the long term, spending money on their favorite games.The video game industry generates more revenue every year than movies and music combined, and provides ample opportunities for the leaders to deliver shareholder returns. Moreover, as Microsoft just demonstrated, top game companies could become acquisition targets, providing an extra catalyst for investors.To give you two ideas, here's why you might want to consider buying shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!