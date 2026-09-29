2 Wall Street Analysts Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Can Soar Another 20% or More Over the Next 12 Months. Here's Why They're Right.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has been a clear winner for investors over time. Earnings and stock performance have progressed steadily thanks to the company's dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market and its success in broadening its presence into other areas.

Vertex is the world's leading provider of CF treatment, with game-changing drugs that have extended the lives of patients, and in recent years, it launched a gene editing treatment for blood disorders and a non-opioid medicine for pain. Those two newish products delivered triple- and quadruple-digit year-over-year growth, respectively, in the latest quarter.

Wall Street analysts are generally positive about Vertex and expect the stock to rise in the coming months -- and two in particular think the shares can soar another 20% or more over the next 12 months. Here's why they're right.

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