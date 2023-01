2 Warren Buffett ETFs to Stock Up On in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has had a rough ride over the past year or so, and it has many investors understandably rattled.However, with the right strategy, now could be the investing opportunity of the decade. Aside from the brief crash in 2020, the market hasn't dipped this low since the Great Recession in 2008.By investing now, you can snag high-quality stocks at a fraction of the price, then potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers. And there are two Warren Buffett exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be smart buys in 2023.Continue reading