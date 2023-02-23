2 Warren Buffett FAANG Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In Berkshire Hathaway's 1996 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett shared this piece of investing advice: "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes." That does not mean investors must hold every stock for a decade. Selling is the right decision in certain situations. Buffett was simply warning investors about the perils of short-term thinking. The market is often volatile when measured in days and months, but good businesses tend to outperform over long periods of time.Here are two Warren Buffett FAANG stocks (shorthand for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, before the first and last companies in this group changed their names) to buy and hold for the next decade.Berkshire Hathaway initially bought Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares in the first quarter of 2019, and it added more shares in the second quarter. Buffett called himself an "idiot" for not buying the stock sooner. But investors can learn something from the situation. Amazon had an average market cap of $867 billion through the first two quarters of 2019 -- about $100 billion less than its current market cap -- but Berkshire still bought shares despite its already-massive size.