16.01.2024 11:25:00

2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 52% and 82% to Buy in 2024

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett was trained by Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. By internalizing and applying the skills and principles he learned from Graham and developing his own strategies, Buffett went on to become one of history's most successful moneymen.While the Oracle of Omaha is best known as a value investor, there are also stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have growth-oriented, forward-looking valuations. For investors who are willing to embrace some uncertainty and potential volatility, these Buffett-backed bets could be particularly appealing as long-term investments.If you're looking for potentially explosive opportunities, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that investing in these stocks owned by Berkshire will make you richer in 2024 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

