2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. That means if you were lucky enough to hold a $1,000 stake in Berkshire when Buffett took over and held on to your position, it would now be worth more than $27.3 million. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind. Read on for a look at two growth stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are down big and have the potential to deliver explosive returns. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading