2 Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett isn't exactly a fan of stock splits. He's promised in the past to never split Berkshire Hathaway's class A shares, which currently trade at more than $529,000. However, Buffett did go along with the creation of class B shares in 1996 to give investors a less expensive alternative to own a stake in Berkshire.While Buffett remains opposed to splitting Berkshire's class A shares, he's poised to benefit from a couple of upcoming stock splits. Here are two Buffett stocks with splits on the way that you can buy right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading