|
15.05.2024 12:30:00
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Looking for profitable investments? Start by looking at Warren Buffett's portfolio. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has posted average annual returns of nearly 20% since inception.Two Buffett stocks in particular look like great buys right now.Buffett isn't known for his technology investments. But in recent years, technology stocks have dominated his portfolio. One of his biggest technology investments -- in fact, it's his biggest current investment right now regardless of sector -- is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Berkshire's Apple position is currently worth about $135 billion. That's nearly half of the company's entire portfolio of publicly traded stocks!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
