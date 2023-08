2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now

There are heaps of investors who can boast of success over the past year, but consistent performance is far less common. Not many investors can say they've beaten the market over the past decade, and nobody has as many decades of market-beating success under their belts as Warren Buffett.Buffett took the helm at Berkshire Hathaway way back in 1965, and since then, shares of the holding company have risen, on average, 19.8% annually. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen at an annual rate of just 9.9% over the same time frame.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel