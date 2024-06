2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

Warren Buffett has always been a contrarian investor. His company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), routinely buys stocks of companies in unloved industries or out-of-the-way locations. Take, for example, Berkshire's growing investment in oil stocks. Berkshire has built sizable positions in oil giants Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). Given their upcoming catalysts, these top Buffett stocks look like great buys this June.Berkshire Hathaway owns nearly 123 million shares of Chevron worth over $19 billion. That makes the oil giant its fifth-largest holding at 6.6% of its investment portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel