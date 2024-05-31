|
31.05.2024 11:22:00
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June and 1 to Avoid
There are a few dozen stocks in the $375 billion portfolio owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), with most of the larger investments hand-picked by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. And while there are several attractive opportunities for investors to choose from, there are two stocks in particular that look like strong buys as we head into June.With that in mind, here are two excellent stocks from Berkshire's portfolio to buy right now, and one that seems to be a bit on the expensive side.Given Buffett's generally conservative and cautious investment style, it might surprise you to learn that there's an electric-vehicle stock in Berkshire's portfolio. But it's one many American investors might not be familiar with: China-based BYD (OTC: BYDDY).
