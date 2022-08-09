|
09.08.2022 13:28:00
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Following Warren Buffett's investment advice has been a very profitable strategy for many years now, and especially in a down market, investors want to know where the Oracle of Omaha is putting his cash. One of the great perks of Buffett's investment strategy is that he doesn't try to overcomplicate the process. If a company has a wide economic moat, generates a lot of cash, and operates an easy-to-understand, high-quality business, there's a good chance Buffett will like the stock.And given that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have dropped 13% and 19% year to date, respectively, now is an optimal time to buy shares of first-class businesses. In the words of Buffett, investors should be "fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." Let's have a look at two Warren Buffett stocks that investors can turn to amid the latest market correction. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!