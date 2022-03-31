2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Businesses that stand the test of time often display several characteristics, including leadership in an industry with major, long-term tailwinds and the ability to build and maintain a competitive advantage. To find such businesses, it may be worth looking at the stock picks of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.The Oracle of Omaha is known for his buy-and-hold approach to investing, and given his track record, the companies he chooses are at least worth considering. With that in mind, let's look at two holdings that are worth buying and holding onto forever: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Visa (NYSE: V).Bristol-Myers is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The drugmaker's lineup includes lifesaving medicines in oncology, immunology, and more. The need for innovative therapies won't subside anytime soon, especially given the world's aging population. In the U.S., people 65 and older will make up about 25% of the population by 2060 compared to just 16% in 2019. Prescription drug use and spending on prescription drugs increase with age.Continue reading