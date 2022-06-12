2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to following famous investors, track records matter. After 57 years as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett's track record is about as long as they get. It's also, quite possibly, the most successful investment record in history. When Buffett took the helm in 1965, Berkshire Hathaway was trading for just $19 per share. Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) have been trading at an eye-popping $478,670 lately. From 1965 through the end of 2021, shares of the sprawling conglomerate generated a compound annual return of 20.1% compared to just 10.5% for the benchmark S&P 500 index.Riding on Buffett's coattails has been a successful strategy for longer than most of us have been alive. Clearly, paying attention to Berkshire Hathaway's disclosures can pay off well for patient investors.