2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy on the Dip With $300

After an early rally this year, when the S&P 500 was up nearly 20% and almost entered another bull market, the index tumbled and is up only 9% in 2023. It's lost roughly 10% since the end of July, and as it notches a further loss in October, it's down for the third month in a row.Despite many experts saying they don't think there will be an official recession, the end of the bear market seems far off. The upside of that is that many stocks are still down, and you can get great deals that will disappear when the market moves up. Warren Buffett is known for his mantra of being greedy when others are fearful, so it shouldn't be surprising that there are some excellent Buffett stocks on sale now. If you have $300 available to invest after paying down and saving for emergencies, Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are two bargain stocks to buy right now.