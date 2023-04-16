|
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 16% and 25% Downside, According to Wall Street
It's no secret that Warren Buffett has a knack for picking great stocks. His investing expertise has helped Berkshire Hathaway build a $308 billion portfolio, and several positions in that portfolio have grown multiple times in value, including American Express and Coca-Cola. But Buffett still loses money on occasion, and two Wall Street analysts are forecasting declines in two of his stocks.Walter Piecyk of LightShed Ventures recently downgraded Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to sell, slapping the consumer electronics giant with a 12-month price target of $120 per share, which implies 25% downside from its current price. Meanwhile, Patrick Colville of Scotiabank recently raised his 12-month price target on Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) to $125 per share, but that still implies 16% downside from its current price.Here's what investors should know.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
