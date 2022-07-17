2 Warren Buffett Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even at 91 years old, Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors in the world. During his ongoing 55-year tenure at his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investment company, he has delivered an average annual return of 20%, double the return of the benchmark S&P 500 stock market index. Buffett's investment philosophy is surprisingly simple: focus on companies that make consistent profits, return money to their shareholders, and have diverse revenue streams. Most importantly, however, he buys these companies with the intention of holding for the extreme long term. Here are two of Berkshire's best picks that have consistently fit the bill over their respective multidecade histories and are likely to continue doing so.Continue reading