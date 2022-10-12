2 Ways a Roth Conversion Can Boost Social Security and 1 Way It Can Be a Disaster

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Roth conversions are a powerful tool. If you opt to pay taxes on some of your retirement savings today, you could save a lot more in taxes in the future. With the market downturn in 2022, Roth conversions could be a good idea for many retirees.In fact, they can help you boost the amount of Social Security retirement benefits you take home. If you're not careful, though, an ill-timed Roth conversion could come with a shocking tax bill.Here are two ways a Roth conversion can help boost your Social Security benefits and one way it can absolutely ruin them.Continue reading