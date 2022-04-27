|
27.04.2022 15:35:47
2 Ways Netflix Could Save Itself
Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock price fell below $200 a share on Tuesday, the lowest level in about four and a half years. The stock is now down a painful 71.7% from its all-time high and 67% year to date. Slowing growth and increased competition are weighing on Netflix's top line and challenging the feasibility of its 15-year business strategy, which had been to land new customers, keep those customers, and raise prices over time to get more money per customer.It's time to accept that the days of Netflix's hyper-growth are over. However, that doesn't mean that Netflix can't be a great long-term investment. Here are two different directions Netflix could consider taking from here.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!