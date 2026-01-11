Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
11.01.2026 12:05:00
2 Ways Nvidia Will Make History in 2026 (Hint: You're Going to Want to Buy Now)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a company like no other. It has dramatically risen to become the world's largest company by market cap and is growing at a rate that no other trillion-dollar company has ever achieved.Furthermore, it won't be done growing anytime soon. Nvidia's stock isn't in a bubble; it's a real company generating real profits, growing at an unbelievable pace.I think the company is set to make history in 2026 on two fronts, and I think both are fantastic reasons to buy the stock now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
