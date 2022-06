2 Ways Skillz Can Bounce Back After the Crash

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is a unique gaming company because it allows competitors to wager real money on the outcome of the games played on the platform. The company did well during the pandemic when demand for in-home entertainment surged. That tailwind has dissipated, making it harder for Skillz to grow users or revenue. The stock is down a whopping 97% off its highs in 2021. However, it still has a chance to turn things around if it can better balance investments in sales and marketing with user and revenue growth. Also, if it can help onboard a few excellent game developers who create experiences that draw a broad customer base, that would do wonders. Continue reading