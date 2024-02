2 Ways the Dow Jones Industrial Average Will Change Forever on Monday

For nearly 128 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood out as the most visible barometer of Wall Street's health. Since its official inception on May 26, 1896, it's grown from what had been a 12-stock index that predominantly featured industrial companies to one that now showcases 30 historically profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses.It's also an index that's seen its fair share of modifications since the late 1800s. Excluding company name changes and mergers of then-existing Dow Jones components with other businesses (which may have also resulted in a name change), the Dow has undergone 51 changes since 1896. On Monday, Feb. 26, the ageless index will log its 52nd such change.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel