18.07.2022 13:30:00
2 Ways to Fish at the Bottom of the Market
Bottom-fishing can be incredibly profitable. My single best investment over the last several years has been Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and it remains my best performer in Motley Fool CAPS.In the fall of 2019, I bought shares of Novavax at $7. By the end of the year, the darn thing had dropped to $4. I added some more shares. (I had to ignore the voice in my head that said, "This is really stupid."). In February 2021, the stock hit $330 a share. That was a lot of fun.Of course, I want to replicate my Novavax success. So I've been buying stocks that are way down in the cheap seats and have the potential for a big upside.Continue reading
