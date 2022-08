2 Welcome Signs That Nu Holdings Is Getting Closer to Profitability

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is still not profitable as it continues to invest in growth, but things are headed in the right direction. In the second quarter, Nu tallied an astonishing 65 million customers and generated record quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, a 230% year-over-year gain. NuBrazil, the largest division of Nu Holdings, also turned a profit of $13 million in the first half of the year after losing nearly $20 million in 2021. And the company's core operations are continuing to scale quickly and effectively. Here are two welcome signs that Nu is getting closer to profitability.A key metric investors are watching at Nu is the monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC). While the company has grown customers very rapidly, Nu has done this by offering lower-fee products and services than traditional banks in Brazil and Latin America. This is naturally going to lead investors to wonder how Nu will monetize its massive base and build a moat.