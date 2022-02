2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even after Friday's epic rally, all three major indices remain negative for the year, with the Nasdaq Composite still down 12%. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. But, both companies also have multi-decade-long reputations of paying increasingly large dividends each year. Here's what makes each value stock a great buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading