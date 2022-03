2 Words From AMC's CEO Could Be Worth Billions to the Company -- and Investors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) has been a battleground stock in recent years. The company, which operates the world's largest movie theater chain, was crippled by the pandemic, which shuttered cinemas and movie production alike.However, the multiplex operator came roaring back in the fourth quarter, reporting revenue of $1.17 billion, up 621% year over year, and marking the company's strongest quarterly results in two years. Profits were still elusive with a net loss of $134.4 million, but that figure was much improved from a net loss of $946.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Investors welcomed the improving financials while acknowledging the movie theater kingpin still has much work to do. Lost in the shuffle, perhaps, were a couple of words uttered by AMC CEO Adam Aron that could help turn the tide for the beleaguered multiplex and eventually generate billions of dollars for the company -- and investors.Continue reading