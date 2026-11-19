ReAssure Aktie
WKN DE: RE7777 / ISIN: CH00RE000000
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19.11.2026 09:55:02
2 Words From Nvidia’s Colette Kress That Should Reassure Investors
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its investors have experienced significant turmoil over the past several days. The company, a star of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, has seen its stock price sink and its visionary leader, Jensen Huang, resign. This follows allegations that Huang had affairs with at least two people -- one whom U.S. intelligence agents call a spy for China.
Meanwhile, Nvidia was scheduled to report quarterly earnings just days later, offering a glimpse into the chip giant's progress as the AI boom marches on. Investors have worried that Nvidia may experience a slowdown in demand as rivals expand their chip offerings. Amazon, for example, says that next year it will make its AI chips available directly in certain customers' data centers, while Alphabet just started doing so with its chips this year.
And in recent days, investors' concerns have turned to Nvidia's future. Without Huang in the driver's seat, they've questioned what may be next for the company.
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