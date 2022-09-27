Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 13:55:00

20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Steven Adamczyk as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20 Foresight is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Steven Adamczyk as Managing Director. 

20/20 Foresight Managing Director Steven Adamczyk

Adamczyk brings more than 30 years of experience as an accomplished leader in commercial real estate. His extensive background with investor services across the U.S. includes regional and national leadership roles in agency leasing, asset management, property management, and client relationship management. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President, Head of Landlord Advisory Services and Co-President of Property Management Services at Newmark. In this role, Adamczyk led the development and growth of the firm's best-in-class national leasing platform and built its investor services capabilities across the country.

"One of 20/20 Foresight's key differentiators is that our consultants are industry experts. The addition of Steve continues this mission. He knows the real estate industry and what it takes to build a successful leadership team. With his wide-ranging knowledge of real estate companies and deep relationships, Steve is uniquely able to help our clients identify and retain talent who will have a positive, long-term impact on their business," commented Robert Peck, 20/20 Foresight Managing Principal.

Prior to joining Newmark, Adamczyk served as the Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield, Midwest Investor Services Group, overseeing a portfolio of 20 million square feet positioned throughout Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, St. Louis, and Detroit. Adamczyk began his career at Jones Lang LaSalle where he oversaw leasing and management services in Chicago for a premier roster of investment clients.

"I am excited to apply my extensive real estate experience to my new role," Adamczyk said of his recent appointment." For years, I have worked to build and strengthen the leadership teams of the commercial real estate firms I served. I am eager to use this knowledge to help other firms do the same."

Connect with Steve directly at sadamczyk@2020-4.com.

About 20/20 Foresight Executive Search

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in real estate, financial services, and professional services. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2022," an honor it has held for the last six years. To learn more, visit 2020-4.com.

