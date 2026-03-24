Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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24.03.2026 16:27:00
20.4% of Berkshire Hathaway's $306 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Legendary investor Warren Buffett took a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) in 1965. It was a struggling textiles manufacturer back then, and after deciding the business was no longer viable, Buffett turned it into a holding company for his various investments. He served as the CEO of Berkshire until the end of 2025, when he stepped down and handed the reins to his chosen successor, Greg Abel.Berkshire stock delivered a compound annual return of 19.7% during Buffett's 60-year tenure, which would have been enough to turn an investment of just $500 back in 1965 into over $24.2 million at the end of 2025. The same investment in the S&P 500 would have grown to just $210,997 over the same period. Berkshire typically invests in companies with steady growth, reliable cash flows, and experienced management teams, and it aims to hold them for the long term -- which often means decades. As a result, Berkshire's portfolio managers never chase the latest stock market trends, not even those as powerful as artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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