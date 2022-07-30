|
30.07.2022 12:00:00
20 Words That Could Completely Change Your Opinion of Teladoc
Investors loved Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) during the earlier stages of the pandemic. The company posted triple-digit gains in revenue and online medical visits. And investors flocked to the shares. Teladoc climbed about 250% from the start of 2020 through early last year.Since then, though, some think the telemedicine giant has lost its luster. The company's growth has slowed. And it reported two noncash billion-dollar goodwill impairment charges within just a few months. This year, the stock has declined about 60%.So, your feelings about Teladoc may be pretty negative right now. But before you turn your back on this stock, hold on. I've got 20 words that could completely change your opinion of Teladoc.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!