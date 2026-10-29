20 Years of S&P 500 History Show: This Simple Strategy Is Only 8.3% Less Than "Perfect"

The stock market has been wobbling a bit in October. Although the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit a new all-time high on Oct. 6, it had declined by about 2% as of this writing. Some investors worry that major tech companies are spending too heavily on the build-out of artificial intelligence (AI), and that future AI tools and products won't recoup those hundreds of billions of dollars of capital expenditures (capex). Rising bond yields have also recently sent warning signals about high inflation and government debt. Is now still a good time to invest in stocks?

During times of high uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, it's easy for investors to lose confidence. Sometimes people get tempted to try timing the market. They say to themselves, "I'm going to stop putting money into stocks -- for now. I'm going to wait until the stock market goes down by another 5% or 10%. Then I'll buy back into the market and watch my investments go up!"

Here's the problem with this kind of thinking: It's impossible. There's no such thing as "waiting for the right time" to invest. That's because no one knows the future. The stock market can go down and keep going down. Or it can bounce back from a downturn and skyrocket to new highs. All these market moves happen faster than you can decide that "now is the best time" to put money into the S&P 500 again.

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