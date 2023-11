200 Million Reasons I'm Paying Close Attention to Airbnb

For most of 2023, investors have seen myriad headlines about artificial intelligence (AI). More times than not, at least one of the Magnificent Seven stocks of Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms is mentioned when it comes to the latest developments in AI. However, last week the artificial intelligence (AI) world welcomed a newcomer.Travel and hospitality platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) made a splash after its acquisition of a start-up called GamePlanner.AI. Let's explore what this deal is all about and why Airbnb 's mission to bring AI to the travel space could be a total game changer.Airbnb has a rich acquisition history, with almost all of its deals being in the travel space. Airbnb has acquired smaller competitors as well as unique travel-focused start-ups that the company can use to create more enhanced features within its platform. For this reason, the deal with GamePlanner.AI is, at the very least, a bit of a head-scratcher. What could a hospitality platform possibly want with an AI company?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel