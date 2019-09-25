2019 Achondroplasia Pipeline Insight Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Achondroplasia Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Achondroplasia - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Achondroplasia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Achondroplasia treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Achondroplasia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Achondroplasia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Achondroplasia Understanding

Achondroplasia also known as Achondroplastic dwarfism is the most common type of short-limbed dwarfism. In achondroplasia the problem is not in forming cartilage but in converting it to bone (a process called ossification), particularly in the long bones of the arms and legs. Achondroplasia is similar to another skeletal disorder called hypochondroplasia, however the features of Achondroplasia tend to be more severe. Achondroplasia is caused by mutations in the FGFR3 gene. People with Achondroplasia generally have normal intelligence levels. Infants born with Achondroplasia typically have a dome-like (vaulted) skull, and a very broad forehead. According to National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), in most cases, Achondroplasia isn't inherited, but when it is inherited, it follows an autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance.

Achondroplasia Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Achondroplasia targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available. Achondroplasia pipeline report covers 7+ companies. Some of the key players include BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Vosoritide), Rainier Therapeutics (Vofatamab), Ribomic (RBM 007) etc.

Achondroplasia Analytical Perspective



In-depth Achondroplasia Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Achondroplasia (Achondroplastic dwarfism)



2.1. Achondroplasia Disease Overview

2.2. Achondroplasia History

2.3. Achondroplasia Symptoms

2.4. Achondroplasia Causes

2.5. Achondroplasia Pathophysiology

2.6. Achondroplasia Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Achondroplasia Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines

4. Achondroplasia - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Achondroplasia companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Achondroplasia Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Achondroplasia Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA

5. Achondroplasia Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.1.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products

6. Achondroplasia -Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. Vosoritide : BioMarin Pharmaceutical

6.1.2. Vofatamab: Rainier Therapeutics

6.1.3. RBM 007: Ribomic

7. Recent Technologies

8. Achondroplasia Key Companies



8.1. Ascendis Pharma

8.2. BridgeBio Pharma/Novartis

8.3. BioMarin Pharmaceutical

8.4. Pfizer

8.5. Ribomic

9. Achondroplasia Key Products

9.1. TransCon CNP

9.2. Infigratinib

9.3. Vosoritide

9.4. Recifercept

9.5. TA 100

9.6. RBM 007

10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.2. Discontinued Products

11. Achondroplasia - Unmet Needs

12. Achondroplasia - Future Perspectives

Companies Mentioned



Ascendis Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma

Novartis

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Ribomic

Rainier Therapeutics

MorphoSys

ProChon Biotech

Novo Nordisk

Novartis

