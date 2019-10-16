2019 Annual Conference of International Mountain Tourism Alliance to open in Oct

GUIYANG, China, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 October, a news briefing for 2019 Annual Conference of International Mountain Tourism Alliance was held in Guiyang. With the theme "Working Together to Build a Community with a Shared Future in Mountain Tourism", focusing on major issues such as ecology, green, environmental protection, poverty alleviation and innovation, the conference will explore a path for the sustainable development of world mountain tourism in a global context.

The conference has three key activities: IMTA Council Meeting, Inaugural Ceremony of IMTA Headquarters Building, and Opening Ceremony & Theme Forum. Keynote speeches and idea exchanges will be delivered on two subjects: Progress of international mountain tourism and 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, and Protecting environment, green development and benefiting people -- the eternal theme of sustainable mountain tourism.

To promote the prosperity of world mountain tourism, and build a high-end exchange platform for international tourism circles and mountain tourism destinations, the "Mountain Park Province" Guizhou initiated the establishment of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance. Upon approval by the State Council and registration with the Ministry of Civil Affairs of China, IMTA was formally established in Guizhou on 15 August, 2017.

IMTA is an international non-profit civil association constituted by tourism institutions, groups, enterprises and individuals in major mountain countries and regions in the world on a voluntary basis. IMTA set its headquarters and secretariat in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, and a liaison office in Beijing, China.

IMTA is committed to protecting and utilizing mountainous tourism resources, promoting the prosperity of the mountain tourism, and advancing the sustainable development of mountain and ecological tourism.

At present, IMTA's headquarters will provide professional services to all members, build a dialogue, exchange, cooperation platform for members and rely on the endowment of mountain resources to guide the agglomeration of peripheral industries.

Today, IMTA is working in strict accordance with its statutes and purpose, and endeavoring to advance the construction and development of world mountain tourism.

IMTA looks forward to meeting those attending the 2019 Annual Conference of International Mountain Tourism Alliance from 27 to 29 October. To sign up for the conference, please visit IMTA's official website: http://www.imtaweb.net/forum/index_en.jsp

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612532-1

SOURCE International Mountain Tourism Alliance