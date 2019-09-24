2019 China Panjin Rural Revitalization Industry Expo Held in N.E.China

PANJIN, China, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 China Panjin Rural Revitalization Industry Expo was held on Sept. 23 in Panjin, a city of northeast China'sLiaoning province. It aroused considerable attention, with totally 515 domestic and foreign enterprises presented in the exhibition. China's rural revitalization has become booming industry.

The Expo covers an area of about 30,000 square meters, with an indoor exhibition area of 10,000 square meters and an outdoor exhibition area of 20,000 square meters. During all three days of the exhibition, it focused on the city's beautiful rural construction achievements, rural tourism industry, featured high-quality agricultural products, smart agriculture, modern agricultural equipment and other fields, involving nearly 100 kinds of exhibition projects.

Panjin, located in south-central Liaoning province, is known as a petrochemical city, ecological agriculture city and tourism city. Over the years, the city has devoted itself to the construction of beautiful village with remarkable achievements, which have even exerted great influence on Liaoning province and even on the whole country. For the sustainable development of construction of beautiful village, since last year, Panjin had started to build a rural revitalization industrial park.

The Expo, jointly held by Panjin municipal government and Liaoning Agricultural Department, is just located in the industrial park. With the theme of "Industrial revitalization and ecological livability", it aims to build a rural revitalization's docking platform in terms of new ideas, new technology, new products and new models.

Agriculture, rural areas and farmers have been fundamental issues which is related to the national economy and people's livelihood consistently in China. At the end of 2017, the country began to promote the rural revitalization strategy to completely solve the problem of rural industry and farmers' employment, and ensure villagers can steadily increase their incomes and live and work in peace and contentment.

The implementation of the rural revitalization strategy has given birth to the rise of relevant industries, and made the industry develop and expand increasingly. Strong policy environment and huge market space have driven the development of domestic enterprises in China, and also attracted the attention of international manufacturers.

Among the enterprises participating in this Expo, it involves domestic agricultural enterprises as Alibaba Cloud Computing, National Agricultural Intelligent Equipment Engineering Technology Research Center, Hanhe Robot, and Jifei UAV, as well as international well-known enterprises from Israel, Netherlands, and Japan.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=345880

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-china-panjin-rural-revitalization-industry-expo-held-in-nechina-300923882.html

SOURCE Panjin Municipal Government