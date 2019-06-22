2019 Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR) Breaks Records on All Fronts

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th Annual Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR), the largest expo covering every aspect of computer vision and pattern recognition, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, brought together over 9,200 attendees from 68 countries, surpassing its records on paper submissions, workshops, attendance, exhibitors, and more.

Co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society and the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), CVPR 2019 was held from 16 to 20 June 2019 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

"As the founding sponsor of CVPR, the IEEE Computer Society is excited to see the growth that this extremely large and dedicated group of organizers has cultivated into this major event for the computer vision community," said Melissa Russell, IEEE Computer Society Executive Director. "The dedication and collaboration between attendees, presenters, exhibitors, and sponsors at CVPR demonstrates the amazing array of extremely impactful and life-changing products and applications enabled by computer vision and machine-learning technologies."

Highlights from the conference:

CVPR exceeded expectations: See the number of records broken, award winners, and video highlights from the welcoming ceremony.

Workshops: The workshops provided a comprehensive forum on topics not fully explored at the main conference.

Expo: The exhibition hall amassed tech giants with floor-to-ceiling displays featuring cars, trucks, and high-resolution video demos running nonstop.

Poster Sessions: For all the deep discussions taking place at CVPR, the poster presentations provided the most robust form of one-on-one conversations with scientists about their work.

Paper presentations: With 1,294 research papers accepted from a record pool of 5,160 submissions this year, the authors' technical presentations offered seemingly endless opportunities to listen and learn.

Tutorials: The tutorial sessions revealed some of the top fields using computer vision technology today—robotics, virtual and augmented reality, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles.

CVPR 2020 is scheduled to take place from 13 to 19 June 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Visit the Computer Society's conference calendar for updates on CVPR 2020 as well as all IEEE Computer Society conferences.

