2019 Deltek Professional Services Marketing Excellence Award Presented to Full Sail Partners

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners is very excited to have been honored with the Deltek Professional Services Marketing Excellence Award for 2019. As a Deltek Partner, Full Sail Partners continues to provide sales, implementation, consulting, support and customization services for project-oriented professional services organizations. Our mission is to help businesses integrate their processes into one singular system, better understand and retain current customers, and increase market share. We leverage multiple inbound and outbound marketing strategies to drive awareness and strive to provide valuable content for Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint users.

"We are proud to be recognized by Deltek with the 2019 Professional Services Marketing Excellence Award," said Sarah Gonnella, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Full Sail Partners. "Our marketing team continues to work closely with our internal Deltek experts to establish ourselves as a thought leader in the Professional Services industry and are dedicated to providing strategic solutions to extend Deltek's already robust ERP products so clients can maximize their investments."

Deltek is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions designed for project-based businesses, including professional services firms, to improve business performance, streamline operations and win new business. With automation of marketing, financial management, planning, tracking and administration of resources and projects, Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek Vision uniquely integrate end-to-end business processes. Additionally, using the Blackbox Connector offering by Full Sail Partners, Vantagepoint and Vision users can connect their systems to other third-party software solutions further streamlining their business operations.

"Having strategic partners like Full Sail Partners provides us an opportunity to reach larger audiences and educate them on the benefits of our Deltek solutions," stated Matt Strazza, Senior Vice President of Deltek Global Sales. "We value our relationship with Full Sail Partners and look forward to continuing to grow the Deltek community together!"

About Full Sail Partners

Full Sail Partners provides client-focused technology services and solutions for more than 1,000 professional services' firms nationwide. As a Deltek Platinum Partner, Full Sail Partners helps project-based firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We seek to help organizations identify the critical resources needed to create a faster, more efficient, and cohesive business infrastructure.

Full Sail Partners – Keep Your Business on Course. | For more information, please email Full Sail Partners' Marketing Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners' website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at http://www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Full Sail Partners