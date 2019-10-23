|
23.10.2019 11:15:00
2019 Energy and Resources Research Review
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Energy and Resources Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present energy review tries to put light on a few of the important topics that have been researched in a concise way by summarizing the key facts from the reports published in 2019. This Research Review includes portions of several market research studies and is an efficient way for market professionals to keep up with the general market developments of 2019.
Energy industry greatly impacts the lives of everyone, and every nation strives to achieve energy independence by utilizing the natural resources, be it conventional fossil fuels or renewable sources. Advancements in technology has changed the landscape of the energy industry, for example, the shale revolution has made US a net exporter of oil from being one of the largest importers of the commodity.
Likewise, concerns about the depleting resources in the form of oil reserves, gas reverses, and ill effects of dependence on fossil fuels like coal has given a renewed thrust on researching renewable energy technologies to reduce the harmful impact on the environment as well as create energy sustainability for long term.
In 2018, according to EIA, global energy consumption increased to twice the average consumption in 2010. The increased energy consumption is driven by a robust global economy and increasing needs of heating and cooling in some parts of the world. As per EIA, the world energy consumption will grow by nearly 50% between 2018 and 2050.
Most of this growth comes from countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and this growth is focused in regions where strong economic growth is driving demand, especially in Asian regions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Oilfield Exploration and Production Markets
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Summary
Market Technology and Background
History of Oil and Gas Sector
Classification of Petroleum Resources
Stages Split in the Oil and Gas Industry
Site Development for the Oil and Gas Production Fields
Upstream Oil and Gas Lifecycle
Upstream Oil and Gas Activities, Services and Equipment
Advancements in Exploration and Downhole Technologies
Oil and Gas Exploration Technologies
Relationship Between Geologic/Engineering and Seismic Properties
Market Overview
Emerging Technologies
Regulatory Framework
Details on EOR Cost
Enhanced Oil Recovery in Oilfield Process Chemicals
Fracking
Industry Diagram
Industry Definition
History and Development of the Industry
Importance of the Industry
Technology Lifecycle
Market Overview
Government Regulations
Important Shifts in the Industry
Industry Trends
Recycling and Reuse
Chapter 3 Solar Energy Markets
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Summary and Highlight
Market Overview
Solar Irradiance
Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)
Market Dynamics
Key Market Growth Drivers
Key Market Growth Restraints
Key Market Growth Opportunities
Upcoming Technologies
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Solar Electric Power Generation Market
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Vehicle Light Weighting Technologies
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
What is Light Weighting?
Lightweight Materials Versus Lightweight Design
Summary of Vehicle Light Weighting Technologies and Materials Considered
Vehicle Light Weighting: A Brief History
Fuel Efficiency Standards
Light Weighting Technology Categories
Light Weighting Materials
Technologies Not Included in This Report
Global Market Summary
Scope of the Market Analysis
Global Market for Vehicle Light Weighting, by Geography
Global Market Vehicle Light Weighting, by Engine Technology and Capacity
Global Market for Vehicle Light Weighting, by Application
Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
Supply Chains
Industry and Key Research Organizations
Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends
Chapter 5 Global Hydrogen Economy: Merchant Hydrogen and Hydrogen Purification Technologies
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Summary and Highlights
Market and Technology Background
Hydrogen Economy
Technologies
Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives
Market Summary
Chapter 6 Global Markets for Offshore Wind Turbines
The Market Grows but Challenges Emerge
Market Overview
Market Projections
Market and Technology Background
Where the Story Begins: Europe
China Drives Asian Growth
U.S. Interest Increases
Size Matters
Intelligent Systems Start to Emerge
