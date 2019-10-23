DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Energy and Resources Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present energy review tries to put light on a few of the important topics that have been researched in a concise way by summarizing the key facts from the reports published in 2019. This Research Review includes portions of several market research studies and is an efficient way for market professionals to keep up with the general market developments of 2019.



Energy industry greatly impacts the lives of everyone, and every nation strives to achieve energy independence by utilizing the natural resources, be it conventional fossil fuels or renewable sources. Advancements in technology has changed the landscape of the energy industry, for example, the shale revolution has made US a net exporter of oil from being one of the largest importers of the commodity.



Likewise, concerns about the depleting resources in the form of oil reserves, gas reverses, and ill effects of dependence on fossil fuels like coal has given a renewed thrust on researching renewable energy technologies to reduce the harmful impact on the environment as well as create energy sustainability for long term.



In 2018, according to EIA, global energy consumption increased to twice the average consumption in 2010. The increased energy consumption is driven by a robust global economy and increasing needs of heating and cooling in some parts of the world. As per EIA, the world energy consumption will grow by nearly 50% between 2018 and 2050.



Most of this growth comes from countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and this growth is focused in regions where strong economic growth is driving demand, especially in Asian regions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Oilfield Exploration and Production Markets

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Summary

Market Technology and Background

History of Oil and Gas Sector

Classification of Petroleum Resources

Stages Split in the Oil and Gas Industry

Site Development for the Oil and Gas Production Fields

Upstream Oil and Gas Lifecycle

Upstream Oil and Gas Activities, Services and Equipment

Advancements in Exploration and Downhole Technologies

Oil and Gas Exploration Technologies

Relationship Between Geologic/Engineering and Seismic Properties

Market Overview

Emerging Technologies

Regulatory Framework

Details on EOR Cost

Enhanced Oil Recovery in Oilfield Process Chemicals

Fracking

Industry Diagram

Industry Definition

History and Development of the Industry

Importance of the Industry

Technology Lifecycle

Market Overview

Government Regulations

Important Shifts in the Industry

Industry Trends

Recycling and Reuse



Chapter 3 Solar Energy Markets

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Summary and Highlight

Market Overview

Solar Irradiance

Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Drivers

Key Market Growth Restraints

Key Market Growth Opportunities

Upcoming Technologies

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Solar Electric Power Generation Market



Chapter 4 Global Markets for Vehicle Light Weighting Technologies

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

What is Light Weighting?

Lightweight Materials Versus Lightweight Design

Summary of Vehicle Light Weighting Technologies and Materials Considered

Vehicle Light Weighting: A Brief History

Fuel Efficiency Standards

Light Weighting Technology Categories

Light Weighting Materials

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Vehicle Light Weighting, by Geography

Global Market Vehicle Light Weighting, by Engine Technology and Capacity

Global Market for Vehicle Light Weighting, by Application

Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends



Chapter 5 Global Hydrogen Economy: Merchant Hydrogen and Hydrogen Purification Technologies

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Hydrogen Economy

Technologies

Government-Supported Hydrogen Initiatives

Market Summary



Chapter 6 Global Markets for Offshore Wind Turbines

The Market Grows but Challenges Emerge

Market Overview

Market Projections

Market and Technology Background

Where the Story Begins: Europe

China Drives Asian Growth

U.S. Interest Increases

Size Matters

Intelligent Systems Start to Emerge



