2019 Hainan Camping Exposition Attracts 50,000 Visitors

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 27-29, 2019 Hainan Camping Exposition was held in Haikou. The Expo has been successfully held for five sessions, attracting many RV enterprises, self-driving outdoor camping equipment enterprises, camp supporting facilities and outdoor equipment enterprises, providing direct and convenient consumption opportunities for the vast number of RV campers and visitors, as well as providing a professional platform for related domestic enterprises to understand each other and reach cooperation.

With a total area of about 30,000 square meters, the exhibition area is divided into seven sections themed on RV, log cabin, outdoor equipment, low-altitude flight and camping goods, intensively displaying the advanced RV camping equipment, outdoor products, fashionable outdoor sports methods, rural tourism pastoral complexes, new leisure tourism formats, etc. According to the Red Sail MICE, the organizer of the Camping Exposition, The activity "Self-driving Tour in Hainan" was specially planned for the Expo, to invite tourists from all over the country who come to Hainan for self-driving tours.

At the same time, the 12th China Camping Tourism Forum and the standard training courses on Self-driving Travel Destination Rating and Quality Rating of Auto and Recreational Vehicle Camp. The Forum has been successfully held for 11 session, aiming at further developing Hainan's self-driving and RV camping tourism market, improving Hainan's related service level, and promoting Hainan's leisure culture and tourism resources.

According to reports, in Hainan's elaborate 10 tourism product systems, RV camping tourism is the key development object of industrial tourism. Hainan strongly supports the development of RV camping, has launched a series of measures to promote the overall tourism construction, including the release of high-quality self-driving tourist routes and the construction of high-quality camps. In the past two years, the RV camping in Hainan has developed rapidly and the RV camping tourism market is in the ascendant.

In the future, Hainan Camping Exposition will continue to rely on Hainan's policy and location advantages, gather industrial resources and take international and domestic tourism equipment display transactions as the carrier to jointly promote the integrative development of RV camping industry and other industries. It will also strengthen the construction of self-driving tourism destinations, and devote greater effort to the construction of Hainan Free Trade Zone (Port) and the international tourism consumption center.

