22.07.2019 13:15:00
2019 Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging
DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of the Nanotechnology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations in graphene, nanofibers, nanocoatings, and nanomaterials for packaging applications.
The Nanotech TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanomaterials, nanocoatings, nanohealthcare, nanomedicine, and nanomanufacturing.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
