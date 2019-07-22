2019 Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Graphene, Nanofibers, Nanocoatings, and Nanomaterials for Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of the Nanotechnology TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations in graphene, nanofibers, nanocoatings, and nanomaterials for packaging applications.



The Nanotech TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanomaterials, nanocoatings, nanohealthcare, nanomedicine, and nanomanufacturing.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:



Magnetic Graphene that Could Revolutionize Digital Electronics

Graphene Could Be A Big Breakthrough In Digital Electronics

Altering Nanofiber Directions Induces Thermal Conducting Properties in a Polymer

Consumer Electronics Is One of the Key Industries for the Conducting Polymers

Nanowire based Ultraviolet Light Emitting Diodes

Nanowire-based LED has High Application Potential for Water Purification and Consumer Electronics

Nano-scale Coatings for Enhancing the Life of Solid State Lithium Battery

High Performing and Safer Batteries Can Potentially be a Game Changer in Healthcare Sector

Nanoparticles for Hydrogen Production

High Application Potential for Automotive and Energy and Utility Applications

Copper Nano Paste as Replacement for Expensive Metals in Electronics

Copper-based Alternatives for Next Generation Electronics

Anti-barrier Packaging for Groceries

CNC Could Revolutionize the Food Packaging Industry

Wax coating of Graphene-based Devices for Reducing Damage During Fabrication

Coating with Wax Can Increase Product Lifespan and Efficiency

Boron Nitride Nanocoating to Improve Cycle Life of Solid State Batteries

Achieving Performance at Scale will be Critical to Drive Adoption

Nanomaterial-based Organelles to Protect Normal Cells during Chemotherapy

Pace of Adoption will be Driven by Scalability and Clinical Approvals

Graphene for Generating Ultraviolet Light

Energy-efficient LEDs find Usage in the Building and Construction Sector

Flexible Process for Manufacturing Tunable Nanomaterials

Non-linear Optics Supplemented by Tunable Nanomaterials

Silver Nanowire Ink for Transparent Conducting Films

Flexible Displays Pave the Path for Convenience

