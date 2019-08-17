2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Safety Management Council announced finalists in nine vehicle classes at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, finishing today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Highly skilled professional truck drivers have spent the past three days demonstrating their precision and knowledge of the industry at the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "We narrowed the field from 427 truck drivers to just 45 finalists who are now vying for the title of national champion in their driving class as well as the overall Bendix Grand Champion title. ATA and the entire trucking industry are waiting anxiously to see who will emerge today to take home top honors."

This year's finalists represent 15 companies and 26 states.

Competition at the NTDCs began August 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with state champions from all 50 states taking the written examination – one of three scored phases of the competition. Over the past two days, competitors also tackled the difficult driving course and competed in the pre-trip inspection segments of the competition.

The NTDCs conclude today with the top five competitors in nine vehicle classes competing on the championship round driving course.

"Every driver who competed this week is a champion and a standout representative of their company and our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Now we get to see which drivers can take their performance to the next level to win trucking's biggest prize. Our industry is excited to follow today's action."

The awards ceremony will be held tonight, recognizing the Bendix Grand Champion, Rookie of the Year and top state delegation, among several other highly-respected trucking industry honors. ATA will broadcast the awards banquet via Facebook Live on the official ATA Facebook Page.

ATA's Safety Management Council is hosting this year's National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1.

Finalists for this year's National Truck Driving Championships are as follows:

Class Name Employer State 3-Axle







Paul Swan FedEx Freight Colorado

Jeffrey Slaten YRC Freight Florida

Ritch Fundell FedEx Freight Illinois

Brian Walker UPS Freight North Carolina

John Sanderson FedEx Express Oregon







4-Axle







Jottyn Santos FedEx Express Florida

Adam Heim FedEx Freight Idaho

David Rohman FedEx Express North Carolina

James Plaxco Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Oregon

Walter Ebinger YRC Freight Virginia







5-Axle







Alphonso Lewis YRC Freight Alabama

Ina Daly XPO Logistics Arizona

David Hall ABF Freight Arkansas

Steven Johnson XPO Logistics North Dakota

Bryan Krol The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C. Pennsylvania







Flatbed





Scott Osborne FedEx Freight Mississippi

Scott Fischer Prime, Inc. Missouri

Eric Flick FedEx Freight Nevada

Basher Pierce FedEx Freight North Carolina

Robert Lilly FedEx Freight Virginia







Sleeper Berth





Gregory Ryan Walmart Transportation, LLC Arizona

Luke Yoakum Southeastern Freight Lines Georgia

Charles White Walmart Transportation, LLC Indiana

Terry Wood Walmart Transportation, LLC Pennsylvania

Michael Barnes Walmart Transportation, LLC Virginia







Straight Truck





Matthew Hart FedEx Freight Nevada

Neil Nogues YRC Freight New Hampshire

James Kohr FedEx Express New York

Jason Imhoff Walmart Transportation, LLC Ohio

Robert Dolan XPO Logistics Pennsylvania







Tank Truck





George Wells Shamrock Foods Company Arizona

Cecil Hicks FedEx Freight North Carolina

Paul Brandon FedEx Freight Connecticut

Edward Pennington FedEx Freight Florida

George Foster Casey's General Stores Iowa







Twins







Mark Knight AAA Cooper Transportation Alabama

David Mogler FedEx Freight Colorado

Donald Lynch United Parcel Service, Inc. Indiana

Scott Woodrome FedEx Freight Ohio

James Belcher UPS Freight South Carolina







Step Van





Eric Damon FedEx Express Colorado

Robert Ledoux FedEx Express Massachusetts

Adam Stroup FedEx Express Nebraska

James Sheehan FedEx Ground Tennessee

Gregory Long FedEx Express Virginia









ATA continues to develop relationships with key industry partners looking to promote the elite, dedicated drivers who lead the trucking workforce. As such, ATA thanks NTDC Corporate Sponsors AAA Cooper Transportation, ABF Freight System, Inc., FedEx, FedEx Express, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., PITT OHIO, PrePass Safety Alliance, UPS Freight, and Walmart Transportation LLC. ATA also recognizes Bendix as the Grand Champion award sponsor.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-national-truck-driving-championships-finalists-announced-300903258.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations