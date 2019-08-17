17.08.2019 15:25:00

2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Safety Management Council announced finalists in nine vehicle classes at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, finishing today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Highly skilled professional truck drivers have spent the past three days demonstrating their precision and knowledge of the industry at the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "We narrowed the field from 427 truck drivers to just 45 finalists who are now vying for the title of national champion in their driving class as well as the overall Bendix Grand Champion title. ATA and the entire trucking industry are waiting anxiously to see who will emerge today to take home top honors."

This year's finalists represent 15 companies and 26 states.

Competition at the NTDCs began August 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with state champions from all 50 states taking the written examination – one of three scored phases of the competition. Over the past two days, competitors also tackled the difficult driving course and competed in the pre-trip inspection segments of the competition.

The NTDCs conclude today with the top five competitors in nine vehicle classes competing on the championship round driving course.

"Every driver who competed this week is a champion and a standout representative of their company and our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Now we get to see which drivers can take their performance to the next level to win trucking's biggest prize. Our industry is excited to follow today's action."

The awards ceremony will be held tonight, recognizing the Bendix Grand Champion, Rookie of the Year and top state delegation, among several other highly-respected trucking industry honors. ATA will broadcast the awards banquet via Facebook Live on the official ATA Facebook Page.

ATA's Safety Management Council is hosting this year's National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1.

Finalists for this year's National Truck Driving Championships are as follows:

 

Class

Name

Employer

State

3-Axle





Paul Swan

FedEx Freight

Colorado


Jeffrey Slaten

YRC Freight

Florida


Ritch Fundell

FedEx Freight

Illinois


Brian Walker

UPS Freight

North Carolina


John Sanderson

FedEx Express

Oregon





4-Axle





Jottyn Santos

FedEx Express

Florida


Adam Heim

FedEx Freight

Idaho


David Rohman

FedEx Express

North Carolina


James Plaxco

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Oregon


Walter Ebinger

YRC Freight

Virginia





5-Axle





Alphonso Lewis

YRC Freight

Alabama


Ina Daly

XPO Logistics

Arizona


David Hall

ABF Freight

Arkansas


Steven Johnson

XPO Logistics

North Dakota


Bryan Krol

The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C.

Pennsylvania





Flatbed




Scott Osborne

FedEx Freight

Mississippi


Scott Fischer

Prime, Inc.

Missouri


Eric Flick

FedEx Freight

Nevada


Basher Pierce

FedEx Freight

North Carolina


Robert Lilly

FedEx Freight

Virginia





Sleeper Berth




Gregory Ryan

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Arizona


Luke Yoakum

Southeastern Freight Lines

Georgia


Charles White

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Indiana


Terry Wood

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Pennsylvania


Michael Barnes

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Virginia





Straight Truck




Matthew Hart

FedEx Freight

Nevada


Neil Nogues

YRC Freight

New Hampshire


James Kohr

FedEx Express

New York


Jason Imhoff

Walmart Transportation, LLC

Ohio


Robert Dolan

XPO Logistics

Pennsylvania





Tank Truck




George Wells

Shamrock Foods Company

Arizona


Cecil Hicks

FedEx Freight

North Carolina


Paul Brandon

FedEx Freight

Connecticut


Edward Pennington

FedEx Freight

Florida


George Foster

Casey's General Stores

Iowa





Twins





Mark Knight

AAA Cooper Transportation

Alabama


David Mogler

FedEx Freight

Colorado


Donald Lynch

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Indiana


Scott Woodrome

FedEx Freight

Ohio


James Belcher

UPS Freight

South Carolina





Step Van




Eric Damon

FedEx Express

Colorado


Robert Ledoux

FedEx Express

Massachusetts


Adam Stroup

FedEx Express

Nebraska


James Sheehan

FedEx Ground

Tennessee


Gregory Long

FedEx Express

Virginia




 

ATA continues to develop relationships with key industry partners looking to promote the elite, dedicated drivers who lead the trucking workforce. As such, ATA thanks NTDC Corporate Sponsors AAA Cooper Transportation, ABF Freight System, Inc., FedEx, FedEx Express, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., PITT OHIO, PrePass Safety Alliance, UPS Freight, and Walmart Transportation LLC. ATA also recognizes Bendix as the Grand Champion award sponsor. 

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on FacebookTrucking Moves America Forward.

