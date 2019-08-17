|
2019 National Truck Driving Championships Finalists Announced
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, American Trucking Associations and ATA's Safety Management Council announced finalists in nine vehicle classes at the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, finishing today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
"Highly skilled professional truck drivers have spent the past three days demonstrating their precision and knowledge of the industry at the 82nd National Truck Driving Championships," said ATA Chairman Barry Pottle, president of Pottle's Transportation. "We narrowed the field from 427 truck drivers to just 45 finalists who are now vying for the title of national champion in their driving class as well as the overall Bendix Grand Champion title. ATA and the entire trucking industry are waiting anxiously to see who will emerge today to take home top honors."
This year's finalists represent 15 companies and 26 states.
Competition at the NTDCs began August 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center with state champions from all 50 states taking the written examination – one of three scored phases of the competition. Over the past two days, competitors also tackled the difficult driving course and competed in the pre-trip inspection segments of the competition.
The NTDCs conclude today with the top five competitors in nine vehicle classes competing on the championship round driving course.
"Every driver who competed this week is a champion and a standout representative of their company and our industry," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Now we get to see which drivers can take their performance to the next level to win trucking's biggest prize. Our industry is excited to follow today's action."
The awards ceremony will be held tonight, recognizing the Bendix Grand Champion, Rookie of the Year and top state delegation, among several other highly-respected trucking industry honors. ATA will broadcast the awards banquet via Facebook Live on the official ATA Facebook Page.
ATA's Safety Management Council is hosting this year's National Truck Driving Championships with Premiere Sponsor ACT 1.
Finalists for this year's National Truck Driving Championships are as follows:
Class
Name
Employer
State
3-Axle
Paul Swan
FedEx Freight
Colorado
Jeffrey Slaten
YRC Freight
Florida
Ritch Fundell
FedEx Freight
Illinois
Brian Walker
UPS Freight
North Carolina
John Sanderson
FedEx Express
Oregon
4-Axle
Jottyn Santos
FedEx Express
Florida
Adam Heim
FedEx Freight
Idaho
David Rohman
FedEx Express
North Carolina
James Plaxco
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
Oregon
Walter Ebinger
YRC Freight
Virginia
5-Axle
Alphonso Lewis
YRC Freight
Alabama
Ina Daly
XPO Logistics
Arizona
David Hall
ABF Freight
Arkansas
Steven Johnson
XPO Logistics
North Dakota
Bryan Krol
The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C.
Pennsylvania
Flatbed
Scott Osborne
FedEx Freight
Mississippi
Scott Fischer
Prime, Inc.
Missouri
Eric Flick
FedEx Freight
Nevada
Basher Pierce
FedEx Freight
North Carolina
Robert Lilly
FedEx Freight
Virginia
Sleeper Berth
Gregory Ryan
Walmart Transportation, LLC
Arizona
Luke Yoakum
Southeastern Freight Lines
Georgia
Charles White
Walmart Transportation, LLC
Indiana
Terry Wood
Walmart Transportation, LLC
Pennsylvania
Michael Barnes
Walmart Transportation, LLC
Virginia
Straight Truck
Matthew Hart
FedEx Freight
Nevada
Neil Nogues
YRC Freight
New Hampshire
James Kohr
FedEx Express
New York
Jason Imhoff
Walmart Transportation, LLC
Ohio
Robert Dolan
XPO Logistics
Pennsylvania
Tank Truck
George Wells
Shamrock Foods Company
Arizona
Cecil Hicks
FedEx Freight
North Carolina
Paul Brandon
FedEx Freight
Connecticut
Edward Pennington
FedEx Freight
Florida
George Foster
Casey's General Stores
Iowa
Twins
Mark Knight
AAA Cooper Transportation
Alabama
David Mogler
FedEx Freight
Colorado
Donald Lynch
United Parcel Service, Inc.
Indiana
Scott Woodrome
FedEx Freight
Ohio
James Belcher
UPS Freight
South Carolina
Step Van
Eric Damon
FedEx Express
Colorado
Robert Ledoux
FedEx Express
Massachusetts
Adam Stroup
FedEx Express
Nebraska
James Sheehan
FedEx Ground
Tennessee
Gregory Long
FedEx Express
Virginia
ATA continues to develop relationships with key industry partners looking to promote the elite, dedicated drivers who lead the trucking workforce. As such, ATA thanks NTDC Corporate Sponsors AAA Cooper Transportation, ABF Freight System, Inc., FedEx, FedEx Express, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., PITT OHIO, PrePass Safety Alliance, UPS Freight, and Walmart Transportation LLC. ATA also recognizes Bendix as the Grand Champion award sponsor.
American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.
