01.01.2020 01:15:00
2019 Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Review
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Review, H2 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ocular hypertension occurs when the pressure inside the eye (intraocular pressure) is higher than normal. If the aqueous humor does not flow through the trabecular meshwork properly, fluid pressure in the eye builds up, causing ocular hypertension. There are no symptoms with ocular hypertension. Risk factors include age, family history of glaucoma, lower systemic blood pressure, thinner central cornea and bleeding at the optic nerve head. Treatment includes eye drops to reduce intraocular pressure.
The Ocular Hypertension - Pipeline Review, H2 2019, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ocular Hypertension and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 4, 8, 13, 4 and 10 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively.
Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from The Publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Ocular Hypertension (Ophthalmology)
Key Topics Covered:
- Ocular Hypertension - Overview
- Ocular Hypertension - Therapeutics Development
- Ocular Hypertension - Therapeutics Assessment
- Ocular Hypertension - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Ocular Hypertension - Drug Profiles
- Ocular Hypertension - Dormant Projects
- Ocular Hypertension - Discontinued Products
- Ocular Hypertension - Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Allergan Plc
- Angelini Group
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp
- D. Western Therapeutics Institute Inc
- Eyenovia Inc
- Kedalion Therapeutics Inc
- Laboratorios SALVAT SA
- Laboratorios Sophia SA de CV
- Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd
- Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- NicOx SA
- Novartis AG
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc
- Ocuphire Pharma Inc
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Sylentis SAU
- Taejoon Pharm Co Ltd
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
