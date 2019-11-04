2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Announced

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners for the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League™ and National League™. The winners were unveiled during a live, one-hour "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN2.

Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes ten past winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and eight first-time winners. Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies is the consecutive award leader with seven straight awards. Arenado ties Alex Gordon as this year's class leader with seven Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

"We would like to congratulate our 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. They had amazing seasons and this recognition of defensive excellence is certainly well deserved," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings Sporting Goods. "Since the award's inception in 1957, it has become the standard by which defensive plays are measured. Now spanning 62 years, the Gold Glove continues to be one of the most iconic awards in all of sports."

Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League, and cannot vote for players on their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process as part of its new collaboration with the SABR. The SABR Defensive Index™ comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, while the managers' and coaches' vote represents the majority.

Below is the complete roster of 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners from each League and the number of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards each player has won in his career:

AMERICAN LEAGUE



Pos Player 2019 Team Award(s) Won

P Mike Leake Seattle Mariners™ 1 ('19)

C Roberto Perez Cleveland Indians™ 1 ('19)

1B Matt Olson Oakland Athletics™ 2 ('18, '19)

2B Yolmer Sanchez Chicago White Sox™ 1 ('19)

3B Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics™ 2 ('18, '19)

SS Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians™ 2 ('16, '19)

LF Alex Gordon Kansas City Royals™ 7 ('11 – '14, '17 – '19)

CF Kevin Kiermaier Tampa Bay Rays™ 3 ('15, '16, '19)

RF Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox™ 4 ('16 – '19)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pos Player 2019 Team Award(s) Won

P Zack Greinke Arizona Diamondbacks™ 6 ('14 – '19)

C J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies™ 1 ('19)

1B Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs™ 3 ('16, '18, '19)

2B Kolten Wong St. Louis Cardinals™ 1 ('19)

3B Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies™ 7 ('13 – '19)

SS Nick Ahmed Arizona Diamondbacks™ 2 ('18, '19)

LF David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks™ 1 ('19)

CF Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers™ 1 ('19)

RF Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers™ 1 ('19)

Fans can now vote for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners presented by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) on Rawlings.com. Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 3rd and will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 7th. Fans can cast ballots for the top defensive player in each League among the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. A combination of national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index will determine which two players take home the "Best of the Best" Platinum honor. Winners will be unveiled at the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony on Friday, November 8th, in New York City. The announcement along with exclusive backstage interviews will be streamed live on Rawlings' Facebook page.

In addition to recognizing this year's winners at the ceremony, Rawlings will honor Curtis Granderson with its Heart of Gold Award and Ryne Sandberg will be inducted into the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Hall of Fame.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the Official Ball Supplier of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com .

