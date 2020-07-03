2019 Sustainability Report And Commitments To Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ), Cosan S/A (B3: CSAN3) and Cosan Logística S/A (B3: RLOG3) are pleased to announce to all employees, partners, clients, and stakeholders the publication of the 2019 Annual Sustainability Report.

Sustainability has always been integrated into Cosan Group's core values and forms an important part of our long-term decision-making processes. As our Annual Sustainability Report releases today, we want to solidify the Group's effort towards promoting a sustainable future and its growing importance in a post-pandemic world.

Our companies are leaders in their respective segments, driving innovation towards a future of clean energy, as well as more efficient and reliable logistics in Brazil.

To ensure a more sustainable future, we made our 10 commitments to sustainable development public for the first time, in alignment with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals are integrated into the Group's strategy, with many already ingrained into the company's culture. We will continue to track and measure our progress across all our portfolio companies into 2030.

Cosan has a unique portfolio with a strong culture based on sustainable core values. The team heavily focuses on the present while planning for a better future.

To learn more about the Group's sustainability vision and goals, you can access the Sustainability Report here.

São Paulo, July 2, 2020

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

