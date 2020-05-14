|
2020 Analysis on the Automotive Markets in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Jamaica - Automotive Trends and OEM Strategies
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Trends and OEM Strategies in Selected Central American and Caribbean Markets, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a comprehensive analysis of OEMs in the automotive markets of a few Caribbean and Central American markets: Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Jamaica.
It considers how markets have evolved and provides a snapshot of the current landscape and its impact on OEMs' business growth. The top participants in each market are captured, and a robust methodology is used to understand their strategies and development plans.
The report looks at preferred vehicle models in each market and discusses various business models and revenue streams that can arise from the prevailing preferences of consumers. The research also looks at the product, price, place, and promotional strategies that help OEMs succeed.
It explores automakers' business goals and growth strategies, core competencies, brand image and position in key markets, entry strategies and new vehicle introductions, and initiatives to better connect with customers.
The report also touches upon regulations and tax incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Small cars from Asian automakers are dominating new car sales, but interest in compact SUVs is also growing, despite their higher price. OEMs, known for manufacturing bigger cars in other parts of the world, are promoting themselves as affordable choices here. Spare parts and maintenance services are becoming a focus as additional revenue channels because imported used-cars also are popular.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the strategic implications of market trends on OEMs' products, brand image, and competencies?
- What are the expected transformational shifts in the next couple of years?
- Who are the dominant players and what are the performing segments?
- What were the recent launches and exits by key OEMs in the markets?
- What are OEMs' development plans in the markets?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings - Puerto Rico
- Key Findings - Costa Rica
- Key Findings - Panama
- Key Findings - Guatemala
- Key Findings - Jamaica
- OEM Development Plans
- Market Share of Top 3 OEMs
- Current and Future Outlook
Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
OEM Market Development Plans
- OEM Development Plan - Puerto Rico
- OEM Development Plan - Costa Rica
- OEM Development Plan - Panama
- OEM Development Plan - Guatemala
- OEM Development Plan - Jamaica
OEM Market Share Analysis
- OEM Market Share Analysis - Puerto Rico
- OEM Market Share Analysis - Costa Rica
- OEM Market Share Analysis - Panama
- OEM Market Share Analysis - Guatemala
- OEM Market Share Analysis - Jamaica
4P Strategies of OEMs
- Product Strategy
- Pricing Strategy
- Place/Location Strategy
- Promotional Strategy
Vehicle Launches, Facelifts, and Exits
- Recent Launches and Exits - Puerto Rico
- Recent Launches and Facelifts - Costa Rica
- Recent Launches and Facelifts - Panama
- Recent Launches and Facelifts - Guatemala
- Recent Launches and Facelifts - Jamaica
Regional Automotive Landscape's Impact on OEMs' Critical Focus Areas
- Brand Image
- Core Competencies
- Product Activities
- Long-Term Strategies
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity for OEMs and Suppliers
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i14nhc
