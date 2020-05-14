2020 Analysis on the Automotive Markets in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Jamaica - Automotive Trends and OEM Strategies

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Trends and OEM Strategies in Selected Central American and Caribbean Markets, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of OEMs in the automotive markets of a few Caribbean and Central American markets: Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Jamaica.

It considers how markets have evolved and provides a snapshot of the current landscape and its impact on OEMs' business growth. The top participants in each market are captured, and a robust methodology is used to understand their strategies and development plans.

The report looks at preferred vehicle models in each market and discusses various business models and revenue streams that can arise from the prevailing preferences of consumers. The research also looks at the product, price, place, and promotional strategies that help OEMs succeed.

It explores automakers' business goals and growth strategies, core competencies, brand image and position in key markets, entry strategies and new vehicle introductions, and initiatives to better connect with customers.

The report also touches upon regulations and tax incentives to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Small cars from Asian automakers are dominating new car sales, but interest in compact SUVs is also growing, despite their higher price. OEMs, known for manufacturing bigger cars in other parts of the world, are promoting themselves as affordable choices here. Spare parts and maintenance services are becoming a focus as additional revenue channels because imported used-cars also are popular.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the strategic implications of market trends on OEMs' products, brand image, and competencies?

What are the expected transformational shifts in the next couple of years?

Who are the dominant players and what are the performing segments?

What were the recent launches and exits by key OEMs in the markets?

What are OEMs' development plans in the markets?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings - Puerto Rico

Key Findings - Costa Rica

Key Findings - Panama

Key Findings - Guatemala

Key Findings - Jamaica

OEM Development Plans

Market Share of Top 3 OEMs

Current and Future Outlook

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

OEM Market Development Plans

OEM Development Plan - Puerto Rico

OEM Development Plan - Costa Rica

OEM Development Plan - Panama

OEM Development Plan - Guatemala

OEM Development Plan - Jamaica

OEM Market Share Analysis

OEM Market Share Analysis - Puerto Rico

OEM Market Share Analysis - Costa Rica

OEM Market Share Analysis - Panama

OEM Market Share Analysis - Guatemala

OEM Market Share Analysis - Jamaica

4P Strategies of OEMs

Product Strategy

Pricing Strategy

Place/Location Strategy

Promotional Strategy

Vehicle Launches, Facelifts, and Exits

Recent Launches and Exits - Puerto Rico

Recent Launches and Facelifts - Costa Rica

Recent Launches and Facelifts - Panama

Recent Launches and Facelifts - Guatemala

Recent Launches and Facelifts - Jamaica

Regional Automotive Landscape's Impact on OEMs' Critical Focus Areas

Brand Image

Core Competencies

Product Activities

Long-Term Strategies

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity for OEMs and Suppliers

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i14nhc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-analysis-on-the-automotive-markets-in-puerto-rico-costa-rica-guatemala-panama-and-jamaica---automotive-trends-and-oem-strategies-301059325.html

SOURCE Research and Markets