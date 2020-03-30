Press Release March 30, 2020 - N° 7

2020 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of SCOR SE

Given the difficulties of holding annual shareholders’ meetings in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the request of the Chairman and CEO, the Board of Directors of SCOR SE at its meeting of March 27, 2020, decided to postpone the holding of its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to June 30, 2020. This Meeting was initially set for April 17, 2020, in accordance with the meeting notice published in the BALO on March 13, 2020.

A press release will be issued at a later date to inform shareholders of the arrangements for the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

The publication of the 2020 first quarter results will take place on April 29, 2020.

*

* *

Contact details

Media

Anette Rey

+33 (0)1 58 44 82 82

arey@scor.com

Investor Relations

Ian Kelly

+44 (0)203 207 8561

ikelly@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed on March 13, 2020, under number D.20-0127 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the "Universal Registration Document”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting”. The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting”.

This publication is an ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Attachment