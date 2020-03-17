2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners Announced

LEAVENWORTH, Kan., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The six branches of our United States military each serve to protect our nation on land, air and sea, both at home and abroad. Now in its 13th year honoring the unwavering dedication of our nation's more than 1.1 million military spouses, it is with great pleasure that after hundreds of nominations and thousands of national votes, that the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch winners have been selected:

Yvonne Coombes - Army

Arlene Allen - Marine Corps

David Carrera - Navy

Bree Carroll - Air Force

Paulette Suzanne Fryar - Coast Guard

Cristy Reid - National Guard

This year's branch winners were recognized for their work to improve the lives of military families by volunteering and developing impactful programs to address topics surrounding mental health, military marriages, male spouses, children's educational resources and overall military benefits and resources.

"While our 2019 branch winners are incredible, this year's class continues to embody and vividly illustrate what this award stands for and has been built upon," says Lori Simmons, vice president and chief marketing officer at Armed Forces Insurance. "As military spouses, these men and women serve in their own capacity. They serve as parents, advocates, overseers, caretakers and changemakers. They are enacting change in the military community and beyond through their desired platform. I am elated to see what endeavors this class will choose to take on in the future."

A national vote will open on March 12 at 12 pm CST and close on March 14 at 12 pm CST. Additionally, the six finalists will be judged by a guest panel on five core criteria: overall involvement in the military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story.

The overall winner will be named at an awards dinner on Thursday, May 7 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA in conjunction with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day which occurs on May 10.

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Award was founded in 2008 by Chris Hale, CEO of veteran-owned Neptune Holdings, Military Spouse Magazine's parent company. In the Fall of 2018, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) assumed all ownership over the Military Spouse of the Year® program after acting as the title sponsor for the last nine years.

To learn more about the award program, the 2020 branch winners or cast a vote, visit msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

Armed Forces Insurance was founded in 1887 by military leaders with a single mission: to protect the property of those who protect our nation. The company provides premium quality, competitively priced property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the United States and overseas. Armed Forces Insurance understands that its members have unique circumstances and insurance needs, enabling the company to offer a level of personalized service that's unequalled in the industry. For more information, visit the website at http://www.afi.org or call 800-495-8234, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was founded in 2008 by Chris Hale, CEO of veteran-owned Neptune Holdings, and after nine years as title sponsor, AFI assumed ownership in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. For more information, please visit https://msoy.afi.org/.

