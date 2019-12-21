2020 Business Technology Outlook - Study and Webcast Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A study about business technology priorities, plans and outlook in 2020 is being undertaken by the Business Software Education Center, a think tank focused on software and information technology education and resources. The 2020 Business Technology Outlook Study will be published and shared at a February 18, 2020 webcast.

The 2020 Business Technology Outlook study is based on a national survey of executives and experts across the United States conducted from December 2019 through January 2020. The anonymous and confidential survey includes all geographies, industries and company sizes. Survey and study topics include technology platforms, software priorities, and investment plans.

The complete results of this national survey will be presented at the 2020 Business Technology Outlook Webcast, scheduled for February 18, 2020, and moderated by Business Software Education Center, Chief Analyst, Jory Weissman.

"The 2020 Business Technology Outlook survey, study and webcast will identify technology priorities, plans and trends across a range of technology and software platforms and initiatives," states Bart Nachimow, Chairman of the Business Software Education Center. "We encourage interested parties to participate in the survey in order to receive the complimentary report, as well as attend the upcoming webcast."

To register for the complimentary 2020 Business Technology Outlook - Webcast

(February 18, 1 PM EST) link to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3890313335798517261

To take the 2020 Business Technology Outlook - Survey and receive the complimentary report, link to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Business-Technology-Outlook-2020

