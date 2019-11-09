2020 Ford F-150 lineup now available at Akins Ford dealership

WINDER, Ga., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the fall season sweeps through, Akins Ford continues to welcome new arrivals from the 2020 Ford lineup to its ever-growing inventory.

Headlining the list of recent arrivals at Akins Ford, the 2020 Ford F-150 launches back into the market with standard Co-Pilot360 active safety technologies on most models, plus a number of subtle enhancements found across the lineup.

The capable full-size pickup leverages best-in-class payload at 3,300 pounds along with a maximum tow rating of up to 13,200 pounds. As always, drivers shopping the F-150 lineup can expect a wide range of options with a multitude of trim level, cab, bed and engine combinations available.

The F-150 isn't the only 2020 model to make a recent debut on the Akins Ford lot. Now available on site, the 2020 Ford Expedition full-size SUV features seating for up to eight passengers with ample interior space and amenities. The 2020 Expedition MAX lineup boasts a supersized cargo area extending 20.9 cubic feet.

These new arrivals join a vast and growing inventory of models from the 2020 lineup. Already available on site, the all-new 2020 Ford Escape compact crossover SUV benefits from a new aerodynamic design, improved power and quicker acceleration. The all-new 2020 Ford Explorer has also made its way onto the dealership lot, touting a dramatic redesign along with a full slate of best-in-class features and capabilities.

Akins Ford also hosts more than 400 new models from the FCA line, including the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, 2020 Ram 1500, 2020 Jeep Wrangler, 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and more.

Drivers in the Atlanta area interested in exploring the newest models from the 2020 Ford lineup can leverage the dealership's research tools or schedule a test drive online at http://www.akinsford.com. Interested parties can also connect with an Akins Ford sales representative via phone by calling 770-867-9136 or in person by visiting the dealership at 220 West May St., Winder, GA.

SOURCE Akins Ford